Clerk in Prime Minister's Office charged with sick-leave fraud

File photo -

A 35-year-old New Grant woman was granted $150,000 bail by a justice of the peace after being charged with seven counts of uttering a forged document.

A police release on Monday said Kimberly Joseph-Richards was charged and was granted bail by JP Balkaran. She is to appear virtually before the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court on July 27.

In October, the Office of the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister reported to the Fraud Squad that during the period April 11-June 6, 2022, a temporary clerk from that office presented seven medical certificates in support of her application for sick leave.

On checking, the certificates were discovered to be forged.

An investigation was launched and on June 23, Joseph-Richards was arrested and charged with the offences.

Investigations were supervised by Snr Supt Arlet Groome, ASP Samuel and Sgt Bassarath, all of Fraud Squad. Joseph-Richards was charged by PC Lutchman of the Fraud Squad Port of Spain office.