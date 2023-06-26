Balgobin-Maharaj wants info on Niquan incidents

UNC activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj wants information on the two incidents at the NiQuan gas-to-liquids plant at Pointe-a-Pierre.

The information relates to an explosion at the plant in April 2021 and the recent incident which led to the death of Massy Energy Engineered Solutions pipe-fitter Allanlane Ramkissoon who was burned in an accidental fire at the NiQuan plant on June 15.

Attorney Robert Abdool-Mitchell of Freedom Law Chambers, headed by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan,SC, wrote to the Ministry of Energy and the Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) with the freedom of information requests.

Both letters were dated June 23.

In the letters, requests made were for a copy of the investigative report inclusive of any findings and recommendations made as a result of the investigation conducted by the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries regarding the April 2021 plant explosion at NiQuan Energy Trinidad Ltd; copies ies of any reports submitted by any State agency/entity to the investigative committee; copies of any witness statements and reports submitted by any of the parties that were directly involved in the incident to the investigative committee.

Abdool-Mitchell gave the ministry and the authority 30 days to respond. He said if there was no response, a claim for judicial review will be filed to get the information.

Ramkissoon died two days after the fire in Colombia where he was airlifted for medical treatment at a burns centre.

In the letter, Abdool-Mitchell said his client was concerned that Government had publicly committed to making public the report on the 2021 explosion.

He questioned if it was the “political modus operandi of the Government” not to make public reports on crucial investigations. He also wondered if the investigations were

“part of a sinister political tactic and strategy that is designed to quell public disquiet and outrage and buy the Government some time so that the heat will cool off,” while giving the impression that it was taking action.

Last week, the police said an investigation had started into Ramkissoon’s death. Both the police service and fire service said there was no report of the pipefitter’s death.