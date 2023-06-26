Army wins but football real victor

Dwight Quintero (L) of Defence Force FC and Maurice Ford of Athletic Club Port of Spain, challenge for the ball in the final of the TT Premier Football League at the Arima Velodrome, Arima on Saturday. -

THE EDITOR: Congratulations to Defence Force on winning this year’s TT Premier League. Hard luck, AC POS. Commiserations lads, the prize isn’t for all.

It’s almost a mirror of the Premier League in England where, like AC POS, Arsenal was on top for most of the season gunning for the title but didn’t turn up when it mattered.

Defence Force wanted it more. The players were aggressive in retaining possession, pressing really high, quick in transition and the man marking was tenacious. Well-deserved, gentlemen.

AC POS will be back. Its players are young and hungry and showed tremendous steel in this year’s tournament. In the Defence Force-AC POS encounter, man of the match for me was Justin Sadoo, again showing Angus Eve what he’s missing out on. He served the other Justin a sweet header.

What a pulsating game and dramatic season finale. I showed up early and it was heart-warming to see the jampacked Arima Velodrome, sponsors and other stakeholders in support of professional football in TT. I estimate a solid 10,000 supporters turned up at the facility.

Radanfah Abu Bakr is quite right, we have problems, we have the people to fix them, we have the potential, but we also have the PNM. However, it shows that fans are the secret ingredients for our football to thrive.

Financially, if we could pack out a ground like that once a week, we are on the right track. The marketing was really good, we made the best of the facilities currently available, the commentary and broadcast quality on SportMax and TTT were professional and, above all, the football was electrifying. It shows that the only way is up.

Up meaning more teams and more divisions, community involvement, women’s football, our own ball, world-class stadiums, goal-line technology and full-time employment for local athletes and sports administrators. The TTFA and the Normalisation Committee, take note.

Defence Force may have won the title, but the real winner is TT, the home of the Soca Warriors.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas