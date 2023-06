Armour resumes duties as Attorney General

Reginald Armour -

ATTORNEY General Reginald Armour, SC, has returned from conducting official business abroad and has resumed his responsibilities, a statement from his ministry said on Sunday.

Armour thanked Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi for acting in his position during his leave. The former attorney general assumed the role on June 17 when Armour left the country.