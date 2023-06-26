Another UNC member resigns

UNC officials and members pose for a photo at the start of the party's screening exercise of candidates for the upcoming local government elections, on Thursday, at the UNC HQ at Chaguanas. PHOTO COURTESY UNC -

ONE day before the UNC presents its candidates for the upcoming local government elections, a former councillor and PRO for the Barataria/ San Juan and St Joseph constituencies resigned all his positions "with immediate effect."

Safraz Ali signed the letter dated June 23 which was addressed to UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and chairman Peter Khanai.

Ali said the party had, over the years, faced many defeats at all levels of politics. He said those defeats would have been avoidable if the party had made different choices.

"However, that is done and dusted. The United National Congress is no longer the great party I joined and served. I can no longer with good conscience remain in an entity that has lost its moorings of service to the people."

Ali said he served the UNC for the last 28 years as "an ardent supporter," constituency executive member, and councillor for the San Juan/ Laventille Regional Corporation in San Juan East and the constituency of Barataria/ San Juan.

Despite the criticism, he thanked the political leader and the party for allowing him to "actualise these positions and serve the community," where he lives and loves.

"Even as I leave, I continue to wish you and the party great wishes," Ali said.

All calls to his cell phone for further comments went unanswered.

Newsday understands Ali went for screening on June 17 for the El Socorro /Aranguez North seat but the party rejected him.

On Monday night at Naparima College in San Fernando, the UNC is set to present all its candidates during its local government campaign launch.

Nomination day is also Monday, and the election is set for August 14.

Ali is the latest person to have left the party. Unlike his previous counterparts who recently resigned, he has not pledged allegiance to any other party.

Earlier this month, ex-UNC senator Taharqa Obika resigned from the UNC and joined the ruling PNM.

The lone UNC councillor in the PNM-controlled Arima Borough Corporation, Sheldon "Fish" Garcia; former councillor for Warrenville/Kelly Village Samuel Sankar; and former Marabella South/Vistabella councillor Marcus Girdharie have all crossed over to the PNM.

Garcia and Girdharie have been confirmed as the PNM candidates for the elections.