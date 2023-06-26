Another life lost in an industrial accident

Allan Lane Ramkissoon -

THE EDITOR: It is unfortunate TT has lost another worker in an industrial accident.

Firstly, I wish the bereaved relatives of Allan Lane Ramkissoon strength in their time of mourning. I am here to offer support however I can, even if it's just with prayers.

They need to have courage, they need to be strong and time heals all wounds.

Now is no time for blame. Blame will never restore life. What is the cost of a human life, more in Port of Spain than in San Fernando?

We need to ensure these accidents stop altogether or at least decreased.

Safety can't only be mentioned in big conferences at high-end hotels, spoken to by well-dressed executives and leaders of industry. Safety can't only be about attractive models promoting safety equipment such as hard hats, glasses, safety shoes and coveralls.

Where are the religious leaders in this incident? It was his time to go, they would pontificate. His Father had done this and that. Crap!

Years ago, I told my boss in Houston, "Everybody knows what to do now that the fire has been extinguished." I was on site. I saw big strong men bawl like little girls. I did what I was trained to do.

To the first primers out there, who to blame, the UNC, the PNM?

Another life has been lost in an industrial accident. Safety is not what it costs but what it saves. Safety comes first, second and third.

I tell my co-workers at the start of 28 days offshore, "Welcome. Let us have a safe and productive 28 days offshore. No injury to personnel, plant or the environment. We are a team. No 'if, why, but or maybe.'

"We need to fix it and fix it now. You are here to provide for yourself and your family. My door is always open and I am always in office. Are we clear?"

Safety is my responsibility, safety is your responsibility.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town