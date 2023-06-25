'Yank Boss' killed at Trincity Mall car park

Kevon Solomon -

Local social media influencer Kevon "Yank Boss" Solomon was shot and killed in the car park of Trincity Mall on Saturday afternoon.

Around 4.30 pm, Solomon was parking in a spot when gunmen shot at the car he was driving, hitting both sides and breaking two windows.

As the gunmen escaped, passersby stopped to take video footage of the bullet-riddled car, as Solomon slumped over bleeding in the driver’s seat. On social media, the Tik Tok star and comedian promoted Fairy on the Ferry 2 – Come Sail in Pride, a boat ride that was expected to take place on Sunday night.