Trinidad and Tobago beat St Kitts in Gold Cup opener
Trinidad and Tobago surged to the top of Group A in the Concacaf Gold Cup on Sunday, after beating St Kitts and Nevis 3-0 in their opening game at the DRV PNK Stadium, Ft Lauderdale, USA.
TT had to wait 30 minutes to get their campaign started as kick-off was delayed owing to bad weather.
TT struggled to create quality chances on a waterlogged pitch in the first half, and it took a moment of brilliance in the 42nd minute to break the deadlock. A long pass by Neveal Hackshaw found right-back Alvin Jones ghosting into the box, and he needed just two touches – one with his chest – to bulge the net for a 1-0 lead.
St Kitts came out the more inspired team after the interval and had TT pegged in their own half for sustained periods. TT coach Angus Eve responded in the 59th with a double substitution, removing captain Kevin Molino and Ryan Telfer, in favour of Atlanta United attacker Ajani Fortune and striker Atletico Ottawa's Malcolm Shaw.
The move paid immediate dividends as a dancing Fortune made it 2-0 six minutes later. The 20 year old showed a bit of happy feet to skip past two defenders on top of the box before unleashing a curling shot past Julani Archibald in the St Kitts goal.
Four minutes later it was 3-0 as AEK Athens and TT forward Levi Garcia eluded his defender with a stepover before blasting a low drive across goal that hit a defender and went into the net.
Fortune could have added to his tally in injury time but Archibald pushed his shot wide for a corner.
With three points already in the bag, TT will begin preparations for sterner tests against Jamaica on Wednesday and USA on July 2.
