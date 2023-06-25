PrideTT denounces bid to intimidate RIK over gender-identity books

Police listen to Umar Abdullah on his objections to a book about a LGBT+ character at RIK bookstore, San Fernando on Thursday. - Roger Jacob

Pride TT condemns the actions of the leader of the First Wave Movement, Umar Abdullah, in a video circulating on social media.

In a release on Saturday, Pride TT said the “individuals” in the video were “harassing an employee” in an attempt to intimidate the employees and “deceive persons with fake information.”

In the video, Abdullah and a female colleague were seen in a bookshop holding the book I Am A Rainbow by Mark Kanemura, one of the books sold at RIK Services Ltd that told stories of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex (LGBT+) characters.

Abdullah said the books were not age appropriate and would be used to sexually groom children. He also told the employee the police should be called to investigate whenever a person buys the book.

The employee, later identified as RIK’s general manager Mohan Baldeo, asked what was explicit about the book but the First Wave Movement members could not answer. He also assured them RIK operated within the parameters of the law.

Later, police could be seen speaking to people involved in the incident.

Although Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly confirmed none of the books would be on the school curriculum, many people on social media wondered if the book would be on the school booklist or complained they did not want their children to be exposed to the topic of gender or sexuality.

In a social media post on Wednesday, RIK responded to the situation saying, “RIK Services Ltd has served the interests of the public for almost half a century and is delighted to continue to do so. We stand by our commitment to bookselling to all members of the public, regardless of gender affiliation or identity. We do not discriminate. We are a bookstore with one of the widest selections in TT that caters to the needs of our diverse population. We appreciate and respect all of our valued customers. All are welcome to our stores.”

Pride TT’s release said false statements had been made by some religious leaders about the LGBT+ community and it believed those statements were part of a propaganda campaign to incite fear, violence, and increased discrimination against LGBT+ citizens.

“We ask that citizens have informed opinions on these issues and particularly about why these books matter but also the consequences of their actions on our nation’s most vulnerable populations which includes children.

“PrideTT extends heartfelt gratitude for the work of RIK and other allies who are brave enough to stand with us against hatred and discrimination. In the spirit of inclusion, PrideTT is willing to work with any individual and group to resolve the misinformation being propagated.”

The organisation also urged people away from any words or action that may incite violence against members of any marginalised or vulnerable group and encouraged citizens to speak out against homophobia and discrimination.

Abdullah said RIK had a relationship with the LGBT+ community and therefore had LGBT+ clientele. But many of the LGBT+ books, not including I Am a Rainbow, were displayed at the back of the store.

“We visited another RIK previously inquiring about the books and the sales clerk told one of my team members they had the books at the back. When the gentleman asked why if they were for eight-ten year olds, she said it was because of the content of the books. They can’t have it out in the open.

“So they recognise that the content of the books are not age-appropriate.”

He said he spoke to Baldeo about the books on a previous visit to RIK’s Gulf City, La Romaine branch saying he did not mind the store selling LGBT+ books but did not like that they were published for children. He said he read I Am A Rainbow and described it as “highly charged with suggestive material” and was concerned it could be used by unscrupulous adults to groom or sexually entice children.

Abdullah was also concerned that while Gadsby-Dolly said there will be no changes to the booklist for the academic year 2023/2024, she did not say the government would never promote or advocate “the LGBT agenda” in schools.

According to Abdullah, he encouraged Baldeo to issue a press release stating the company supplied books that met its clienteles’ needs but denounced any future move by government to push an LGBT+ agenda in schools. No release of the kind was made.

He said he went to the High Street, San Fernando branch on Thursday to talk about the conversation he had with Baldeo and “reveal to the country what the conversation was about and what we asked RIK to do and what they did instead.”

Questions were forwarded to RIK via email but there was no response from the management team before press time.