Maxi operator shot at City Gate

Maxi taxis at the City Gate hub in Port of Spain. - ROGER JACOB

A maxi taxi operator was warded at the Port of Spain General Hospital after he was shot by another maxi operator at City Gate, Port of Spain on Friday night.

Police said a heated argument led to Omari Melville, of Maloney Gardens, D’Abadie being shot in the upper body.

Eyewitness told police that around 8.45 pm the argument escalated after one of the operators cut the line at the loading bay. Melville was then shot and taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital by another maxi taxi driver.

Police recovered two spent shells on the scene. Investigations are ongoing.