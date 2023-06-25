Malachai Sylvester leads Trinidad and Tobago charge at Special Olympics

Kadafie Anthony -

MALACHAI Sylvester and Kadafie Anthony combined on Saturday to win six medals in powerlifting, Victoria Samuel added a swimming medal and Patrice Pennie a bronze in equestrian on the penultimate day of the 2023 Special Olympic Games in Berlin, Germany on Saturday.

Trinidad and Tobago's overall haul is now 19 medals – seven gold, five silver and seven bronze.

Sylvester earned four medals finishing second in the bench press, third in the squat and deadlift events and copped a bronze medal in the overall category.

Anthony bagged a gold medal in the bench press and a bronze medal in the deadlift. She added two ribbons to her collection in the squat and overall categories.

In equestrian, Pennie took bronze in division D01 of the C1 level working trail competition.

In swimming, Samuel tied for first place in the 25m backstroke FA02 category with a time of 25.39 seconds. Shania Surujbally ended fifth in the 100m freestyle level A FA02 event.

The games end on Sunday and the TT delegation returns on Tuesday at 1.30 am.