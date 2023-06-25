Ex-Trinibad artiste embraces Christianity

Former Sixx artiste Jovorn Les-Pierre, known as Jovi Ton, has embraced Christianity. -

IN a bold move, a former artiste of the Sixx movement, Jovorn Les-Pierre, known as Jovi Ton, has embraced Christianity, renouncing the dangerous lifestyle and bleak future associated with the Trinibad culture.

Jovi Ton, 28, was one of the three members of Sixx. The others, Kyle George, popularly known as Rebel Sixx, and Kwinton Thomas “K Lion” are dead. Thomas, 26, died of a heart attack in 2020 and George, 26, was gunned down also that year at his home in Bon Air Gardens, Arouca.

Between 2020 to present, several Trinibad artistes were killed or injured after being shot.

The Sixx movement emerged locally from the dancehall culture inspired by the Jamaican G City gang and artiste Squash, founder of the “Sixx is real” movement.

Attending his friends funerals, one after the next, Jovi Ton experienced a profound revelation in 2021, realising that the Trinibad path would only lead to an early grave.

Moved by this new-found awareness, the artiste chose to break away from what he described as a violent and self-destructive culture, seek comfort and transformation through faith in Christ.

The Trinibad movement, notorious for its explicit lyrics, glorification of violence, and illicit activities, has gained significant attention and influence among young people throughout the world.

However, its association with crime, drugs, and an untimely demise has triggered concerns within society regarding the destructive consequences it has on impressionable minds.

For Jovi Ton, his decision to turn to Christianity, at the age of 26, was a promising change in his life and music career.

In 2019, he uncovered a hidden talent to sing and write poems. He turned these poems into the lyrics for some of his early songs.

He told Sunday Newsday, he never intended for the Trinibad music to influence and fuel gang violence. It was supposed to be for entertainment.

But what he was doing was more than making music.

“I had no choice to leave the movement or else I would have died. Trinibad movement is the cheapest, fastest ticket to an early grave.”

Though he has lost some fans, Jovi Ton said he’s thankful for those who continue to support his talent.

The father of one now hopes to transform lives through his gospel music and street evangelism. Despite his transformation he said the name Jovi Ton remains a big part of his journey.

“When we pushed Trinibad we see it as entertainment. But God was always talking to me in my spirit and telling me something was wrong. It was more than music. As I went along, plenty darkness prevailed itself in the music. K Lion died of a heart attack, and then Rebel Sixx was murdered. It was just me next. One way or the other and I knew that.

“When I discovered I could sing I went to a studio in 2018 and released my first song. People continued to encourage me because I sound good. I continued improving my talent and that is when I became part of the Trinibad movement.”

Jovi Ton partnered with Rebel Sixx who was his childhood friend. Soon after they became friends with K Lion. The trio’s love for music and passion to create something new forged the Sixx movement.

He told Sunday Newsday his early songs were positive and uplifting, but the audience didn’t respond well to positive music.

“After I drop my third positive song I realise people don’t gravitate to positive. Then a riddim called Dem Dead, that beat was the kick-off for the Trinibad movement. Prince ‘Taryll Swan’ Swany, Rebel Sixx, K Lion and myself along with a few other artistes were on the riddim. That was the start of my career.”

After dropping Zess on the Dem Dead riddim, Jovi Ton attracted over 1.5 million views on YouTube and over 500,000 on social media.

Jovi Ton said the Sixx movement grew into something neither K Lion nor Rebel Sixx could have ever imagine or control.

“It was me Prince Swany, Rebel Sixx and K Lion rolling together. When the Trinibad movement just started it was us. But the intention was never to create what it is today. Gangs corrupted what was supposed to be something great."

The music became an anthem for the Sixx gang. Over the years, many Sixx gang members – including children – were gunned down.

“If I have to be honest, our music feed that blood thirst of gangs and criminals…It was instructive and contributed to many of the 600 murders in 2023 and murders from years before,” Jovi Ton said.

He also apologised to parents whose children were influenced by the Sixx movement and later killed.

Years before he walked away from the Trinibad movement, Jovi Ton said he got warning visions and dreams he believed were from God.

Less than three years into his career, he quit, got baptised and devoted his life and talent to Christianity.

“My mother and father cry in front my face when I made the transition. That shows me that they know the road I was heading was leading to death. Because look at how many Trinibad artistes dead.

“But I didn’t see it as something bad. It was a new beginning for me to fall into. I just wanted to be an artiste and be big and be known."

Jovi Ton said now that he’s out, he sees the damage done.

“The music fuelled crime. We represented and sang music for the Sixx gangs. We turned it into a musical gang warfare. We were pawns to gangs, singing music for them and in some cases it gave them ideas on how to do the next kill. It comes like we were killers as well.”

“Even though I’m out now, I know the damage is already done. It can’t be reversed I know I have to pay for the part I played in it. You can’t be spared from the vengeance of God. A lot of people died. The consequences are there still."

How was a Trinibad song made? Think of all the ways someone could be killed or refer to some of the country or region’s most gruesome murders. Then write a poem about it. Backed with a catchy beat, that’s how a Trinibad song is made.

Jovi Ton said, “Lyrics for the song becomes a boast for criminals because they know they singing about what they have done or what they plan to do."

In May, record label Going Global Team said it planned to produced "Trinigood" music for three months after the murder of a Trinibad artiste. The label said then that it recognised the lyrics of Trinibad music could influence listeners but did not agree that music played a role in crime.

Jovi Ton doesn't believe the change would be easy.

“There are people trying to make Trinibad positive now by mentioning God but they just fooling themselves. I know you cannot mix light and darkness."

“People in the Trinibad movement say its defensive music, but the lyrics don’t say so.”

Rebel Sixx wanted out but didn’t want to disappoint fans, he said.

“We had a brotherly relationship especially when we started to do this music together. We were very close. It was a different relationship when compared to other artistes in the industry. We grow before the music and into the music."

In private conversations with Rebel Sixx, Jovi Ton said he always told him the movement just didn’t feel right.

“I always use to tell Rebel Sixx something not feeling right and we should just sing good music. And he said, ‘Brother I want to but this is what the people want to hear.

“I was talking to both him and K Lion telling them I feeling something in my spirit. When K Lion died Rebel (Sixx) contacted me and told me what I was telling him, about something not feeling right, is real. He didn’t say outright but I know he wanted to come out.

“But at that time we had too much to risk, too much to throw away. We were already established, we were moving up. We were too deep to come out.

“I came out, not because I had a fear for man, it’s because I had a fear for God. I realised God looking for servants not celebrities. I didn’t want to be a mini-star I want to be a minister for God.”

He said he was disappointed that he was not welcomed with open arm by those in the Christian faith. “I get more support from fans in the Trinibad movement. They are still there supporting , waiting to see if I’ll make a comeback. I thought some of the so-called Christians would have supported God’s call on my life.

“They treat me like an outcast. Even though they see the work of God in me it’s like they get offended. It’s like I become their enemy when we are supposed to be a body of Christ.”

Although the Sixx group is no more, the movement continues to live on. Jovi Ton said this is worrying to him.

His only advice to those still in the movement is to get out.

“Open your eyes. Have a relationship with God. Those who considering coming in should think first.”