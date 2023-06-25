Defence Force crowned Premier League champs

Dwight Quintero (L) of Defence Force FC and Maurice Ford of Athletic Club Port of Spain, challenge for the ball in the final of the TT Premier Football League at the Arima Velodrome, Arima on Saturday. -

A CLINICAL final day effort by Defence Force handed the Army men the inaugural TT Premier Football League crown with a 2-1 win over AC Port of Spain at Arima Velodrome on Saturday.

After the match, Defence Force coach Hutson Charles said, "It is a pleasure to win the first premier league title."

Heading into the match Defence Force needed the win to cop the title as they sat two points behind leaders AC Port of Spain.

Charles, speaking about his team's intensity, said we could not play to lose or draw.

Defence Force came out of the tunnel looking for three points as the Army men put early pressure on AC Port of Spain. AC goalkeeper Jadel Poon-Lewis had to make two impressive saves early on.

In the ninth minute, AC got their first decent attack through captain Duane Muckette and John Paul Rochford but Defence Force cleared their lines.

Defence Force continued to be more precise in their passes and searched for the opening goal.

With 13 minutes gone, AC's Che Benny attempted a shot from distance but Defence Force keeper Christopher Bigette parried the ball away.

In the 17th minute, the ball was squared to Dwight Quintero of Defence Force but the shot from 15 yards went over the crossbar.

The Army men maintained the pressure. In the 26th, Poon-Lewis almost cost AC Port of Spain a goal.

Poon-Lewis cleared the ball to Reon Moore with the former out of his goal. Moore failed to get a shot off and his eventual pass to a team-mate did not lead to a clear chance on goal.

Against the run of play, Rochford almost put AC Port of Spain in front in the 34th minute. He collected the ball on the right side and dribbled around a defender but his effort just went over the bar.

Benny got a free kick in first-half stoppage time but the shot sailed over the bar as the match was all square 0-0 at half-time.

The second half began more evenly with AC creating more chances.

In the 53rd minute, a solid attack from Defence Force did not lead to a goal as Moore could not find the target.

Benny came inches away from putting AC in front in the 59th minute but his header from Muckette's cross struck the bar.

In the 64th minute, Justin Garcia gave Defence Force a 1-0 lead with a header from a corner kick.

Two minutes later after some neat dribbling on the right, Kaihim Thomas, a national Under-20 player last year, was on the receiving end of the cross and finished from close range. It led to joyous scenes as the players, joined by the substitutes, ran onto the cycle track to celebrate.

AC tried to pull a goal back, but Army also threatened to find a third.

In the dying stages, following a free kick a header was struck across the face of the goal which was poked home by Muckette. It was not enough time for AC to grab the equaliser as Defence Force were crowned champions.