Cavaliers seal Dream XI T10 Blast title

Cocrico Cavaliers players celebrate after winning the TT Cricket Board Dream XI Trinidad T10 Blast title, on Saturday, after an eight-wicket win in the final against the Soca Kings, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - Lincoln Holder

SAMP Army Cocrico Cavaliers clinched the TT Cricket Board Dream XI Trinidad T10 Blast crown with an eight-wicket win in the final over Soca Kings at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Saturday.

Soca Kings posted a modest 75/7 in ten overs batting first with Dejourn Charles cracking one four and four sixes in his innings of 35 off 18 balls. Jesse Bootan chipped in with 18 off 13 balls.

Bowling for Cavaliers, fast bowler Shaaron Lewis was unplayable grabbing 2/3 in two overs and fellow fast bowler Sion Hackett took 2/7 in two overs.

Cavs captain Amir Jangoo showed up in the final hitting 50 not out off 27 balls to guide his team to 77/2 in 8.3 overs to win the crown. He cracked five fours and two sixes.

Hackett contributed an unbeaten 14 to assist in the run chase.

Summarised Scores:

SOCA KINGS 75/7 (10 overs) (Dejourn Charles 35, Jesse Bootan 18; Shaaron Lewis 2/3, Sion Hackett 2/7) vs COCRICO CAVALIERS 77/2 (8.3 overs) (Amir Jangoo 50 not out, S Hackett 14 not out) Cavaliers won by eight wickets.