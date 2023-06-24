West Indies fall to 35-run defeat against Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe player Bradley Evans celebrates the wicket of West Indies batsman Roston Chase during their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier match at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Saturday. - AP PHOTO

WEST Indies fell to a 35-run defeat against Zimbabwe at the International Cricket Council World Cup qualifiers in Harare, Zimbabwe on Saturday.

West Indies, despite the loss, have still qualified for the Super Sixes stage of the tournament and remain in contention for a spot in the World Cup later this year in India.

Only the top two teams in the ten-team qualifying tournament will qualify for the World Cup.

Bowling first, West Indies limited Zimbabwe to 268 all out in 49.5 overs. Sikandar Raza, who is familiar with the West Indies players having played in the Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament, struck 68 off 58 balls with six fours and two sixes.

Ryan Burl chipped in with 50 off 57 deliveries.

Medium pacer Keemo Paul was the most successful bowler for West Indies with 3/61 in ten overs.

In reply, West Indies were in a fairly comfortable position on 110/2 in the 21st over. However, when opener Kyle Mayers was dismissed for 56 off 72 balls (eight fours, one six) the innings lost momentum and West Indies were all out for 233 in 44.4 overs. Roston Chase tried to keep West Indies in the contest with 44, but Tendai Chatara’s 3/52 in 9.4 overs helped Zimbabwe pull off the win.

After the match, West Indies captain Shai Hope blamed dropped catches and poor batting for the defeat. West Indies will play Netherlands next on Monday at 3 am TT time.

Summarised Scores:

ZIMBABWE 268 (49.5 overs) (Sikandar Raza 68, Ryan Burl 50; Keemo Paul 3/61, Alzarri Joseph 2/42, Akeal Hosein 2/45) vs WEST INDIES 233 (44.4 overs) (Kyle Mayers 56, Roston Chase 44; Tendai Chatara 3/52, Richard Ngarava 2/25, Blessing Muzarabani 2/33, S Raza 2/36). West Indies won by 35 runs.