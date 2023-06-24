Tobago's Chris Roberts at FIBA/NBA basketball camp

Chris Roberts -

BISHOP'S HIGH student Chris Roberts is representing TT at the 12th FIBA/NBA Basketball Without Borders camp at Cegep Edouard-Montpetit College in Montreal, Canada, from June 22-25.

According to FIBA, the camp brings together 65 of the top high-school-age prospects from 17 countries and territories across Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean

Roberts, 16, had an outstanding secondary schools basketball season, leading his school to the national under-20 title in April. Roberts was named MVP of the competition.

In an interview with Karibelle Sports at the Piarco International Airport, Roberts said he was overjoyed by his selection. "I didn't expect it to happen. It was a lot of emotions. I was nervous a bit, but it was good news. I just told myself that I must go out and do my best and represent the country well."

Roberts, who plays for Elite Eagles Basketball Club in Tobago, said he expects more jitters when he arrives in Canada, "but I know I've worked hard over the years. I've trained (under) good coaches over the years."

He acknowledged the efforts of coach Kerry Celestine who worked with him throughout the covid19 pandemic and helped him develop his skills. He said his parents also supported him along his journey.

Asked by Karibelle Sports what words of advice he had for other youngsters, he said: "Keep working. Keep fighting if you actually love the game. Be open to what your coaches have to say and opportunities would come your way."

THA Education Secretary Zorisha Hackett wished Roberts well, in a Facebook post. She said, "I’m certain that all of Trinidad and Tobago is extremely proud of your colossal accomplishment and we wish you every success as you step out on the global stage in the quest to fulfil your dreams."