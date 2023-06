Minister: SEA results due next week

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly - Jeff Mayers

The Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination results will be released by the end of June.

Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly made this statement via WhatsApp in response to a question from Newsday on Friday.

This means results could be released any day in the coming week, as the month of June ends next Friday.

Children sat the SEA on March 29.