Mexico beat Trinidad and Tobago in CAC beach volleyball

THE TT beach women’s volleyball pair of Apphia Glasgow and La Teisha Joseph lost in the round of 16 at the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, El Salvador on Friday.

Glasgow and Joseph lost 21-8, 21-6 to Mexicans Athenas Gutierrez and Abril Flores. Glasgow and Joseph had a walkover win in the round of 32 on Thursday over Grenada’s Thornia Mitchell and Renisha Stafford.

Despite being eliminated from the main draw, Glasgow and Joseph will continue competing on Saturday for rankings.

In table tennis on Thursday, the TT women’s and men’s teams had a rough time.

In a men’s division series against Costa Rica, TT lost 3-0.

Jeison Martinez and Alejandro Montoya defeated TT’s Derron Douglas and Khaleel Asgarali in a doubles match 7-11, 13-11, 10-12, 11-6, 12-10. In the following singles match, Daniel Araya got past Aaron Wilson 11-5, 11-6, 11-5 and Costa Rica sealed the series when Martinez beat Douglas 11-5, 7-11, 11-4, 11-7. A day earlier, TT fell 3-0 to Cuba.

In the women’s division, TT went down 3-0 to Colombia. Juliana Lozada and Ana Isaza defeated Imani Edwards-Taylor and Chloe Fraser 11-6, 11-4, 11-9, Cory Tellez beat Rheann Chung 11-3, 11-8, 11-4 and Lozada clinched the series with a 11-5, 11-4, 11-8 win over Edwards-Taylor. On Wednesday, the TT women lost 3-0 to Dominican Republic. The TT table tennis teams did not advance to the medal round.

In boxing, TT's Aaron Prince lost on points 4-1 to Jhonny Fernandez in the men's 71kg round of 16 on Friday. On Thursday, Prince outfoxed Juan Argueta of El Salvador in the round of 32.

In other results on Thursday, TT's Tianna Guy lost 4-1 to Dulce Gomez in the women's 57kg round of 16, Jeremiah Thomas fell 5-0 to Leonardo Aragon of Nicaragua in the men's 80kg round of 16 and Anthony Joseph could not advance as he went down 4-1 to Venezuelan Yoel Finol in the 57kg round of 16.