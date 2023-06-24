Forecast calls for SEA turbulence

Parents wait outside Sacred Heart Girls' RC School, Port of Spain for their children who wrote the SEA exam on March 31. - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: As we are so often reminded by the relative authorities, the approach of storms are duly advertised. We have storm watch, storm alert and storm warning.

Today as we approach the release of the SEA results, it may very well be a good time to have a storm watch or storm alert. We may even predict the headlines under the headings of deja vu, pros and cons of the release of the exam and publication of results, assessment of ministry as being of mediocrity as against meritocracy.

That is likely to develop and continue as a "chicken and egg situation" and the resultant no result or drawn game.

Equally, we have been told there's always "a calm before the storm" as indeed we have right now. It is useful to look at the situation at this time and try to be as objective as possible.

To simply conclude that non-publication of results is entrenching mediocrity, is really lazy thinking. The commentary started more than a year ago and has been going on with little sign of any give and take.

By that token, does it mean that should the ministry publish results then it has entrenched "meritocracy"? Hence my opinion of lazy thinking. No mention is made of the fact that even in the face of the abnormal situation of the pandemic, the SEA standard was not lowered and that is certainly "entrenching meritocracy."

As we are in the calm now, maybe we should consider the post-SEA programme – Students Transitioning Effectively from Primary to Secondary (STEPS), as was done recently and listen to the views of our teachers and parents whose feelings are quite positive and who embraced the STEPS, as a step in the right direction.

Students were happy to be occupied in meaningful post-SEA activities. The Curriculum Division of the ministry must be highly commended for a well-thought out initiative.

In all of this, the question of, inter-alia, the unhealthy comparison of types of schools and the applied thinking of geography as criterion for determining races of our children, it may well be more useful to address causes and concerns and serious solutions.

In the still of the "calm," what better time to show our responsibility and see our children as our future. There are no other children in the world "only God's children."

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

Chaguanas