Callaloo cravings

callaloo bush -

I LOVE CALLALOO. I don’t have a special time to make a pot of callaloo, but I do plan for it when I’m at the Sunday market. There I would look for the youngest callaloo bunch, if it’s a rolled bush better, if not I would carefully check the centre of the leaf. If there is a purple splash where the stem meets the leaf then I am sure its callaloo bush, if its white then for sure its eddoes head bush which is dramatically different to callaloo, its much tougher and it can itch your throat.

After purchasing the callaloo bundle, I would look for young ochroes and a good amount of fresh seasoning. I don’t make my callaloo with meat, chicken foot or crab, mostly because I’m too lazy to prep the crab, but my preference is blue crab which is available most Sundays at the Debe market, so I really have no excuse but laziness, and to that I do admit.

I would take home the smallest heap of yellow harbaneros and a good piece of pumpkin. Pumpkin adds a nice texture and "sweetness" to the callaloo and so the meat or crab flavour is not missed.

Callaloo is not something I grew up watching my mother make, so I learned about callaloo making in my adult life. I thought it was laborious and took hours to make, boy was I wrong.

Callaloo is one of the easiest soups to prepare and it practically cooks itself in 30 minutes.

First I wash my leaves and break off the tips and discard, if the bush is young I don’t peel the stems, I chop them up with the rest of the bush. I put about 2 inches of water into my pot, then I add the chopped bush, one bunch of washed green seasoning, one chopped onion, 3-4 cloves smashed garlic, 8 ochroes which I slice up, and about 1 cup chopped pumpkin, and I drop in one whole yellow harbanero and with that I cover it and pray that the pepper does not "burst" in the pot.

I add some salt and freshly-ground black pepper. After that onto the stove it goes, and I cover and cook on medium heat for 10 minutes and then I add about one cup of coconut milk and continue to cook for another 20 minutes. If at that time the mixture is tender and fully broken-down, I swizzle it and correct the seasonings. Sometimes I may add a knob of butter and even a splash of milk.

This week I made my pot of callaloo mid-week, I made soup for lunch, so I enjoyed it as a one-bowl meal and it was delicious! Of course there are other ways to enjoy the mighty callaloo leaf. Bon appetit!

Callaloo soup

1 bunch dasheen bush or callaloo bush washed and coarsely chopped

4 cloves garlic

1/2 cup chopped West Indian pumpkin

1 medium onion, chopped

1/2 large bunch French thyme

2 tbs chopped celery

1 cup chopped fresh chives

8 ochroes, sliced

1 hot pepper (Harbanero or Scotch bonnet pepper), left whole

2 pimento peppers, seeded and chopped

1 whole blue crab, cleaned and washed in lime juice

2 tbs butter

1 cup coconut milk

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

In a large heavy pot place about one cup of water, now add the dasheen bush, garlic, pumpkin, onion, thyme, celery, chives, ochroes, peppers, and crabs.

Bring to a boil, cover and simmer for 10 minutes, then add coconut milk and continue to cook until all ingredients are tender and very soft, about 30 minutes.

Remove hot pepper and crab, and swizzle until smooth taste and adjust seasonings.

Serves 6 to 8

Fish baked on callaloo leaves

11/2 lbs fresh fish fillet marinated in 2 cloves minced garlic, one tablespoon minced chives and basil.

1 tbs coconut oil

2 cloves garlic minced

1 bunch callaloo bush, preferably rolled, tips removed and chopped

1/4 cup coconut milk

6 basil leaves

1 tomato sliced

1 hot banana pepper, sliced

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese, (optional)

Sauce:

2 tbs butter

2 tbs flour

11/2 cups milk

1/2 tsp salt and pepper

pinch grated nutmeg

Heat oil in a sauté pan add garlic and cook until fragrant and tender but not brown, add callaloo bush leaves and sauté until wilted, season with salt and black pepper, add coconut milk and cover and simmer until tender about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Make the sauce, melt butter in a small saucepan, add flour and cook to a smooth paste, do not brown, add milk and stir to remove any lumps, cook until thick, season with salt and pepper, add nutmeg. Remove from heat.

Preheat oven to 350F

Assemble the casserole, in an oven-proof dish, place cooked callaloo leaves onto the base of the greased dish, spread evenly, lay seasoned fish fillets on top, place tomato on top of fish, basil leaves and peppers.

Pour sauce on top of fish and sprinkle with parmesan cheese if using.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes just until fish is tender.

Serves 2 to 4

