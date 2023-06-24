Bandits lock workers in freezer, escape with $25k

Bandits locked workers inside a freezer before they escaped with $25,000 after they robbed Great Foods Ltd, E-Teck Park, Frederick Settlement, in Caroni on Friday night.

A police report said a security guard was making his way from the upper level to the lower level of the security booth when two men in blue tactical clothes, wearing ski masks, gloves and armed with a crow bar, approached him and announced a robbery.

The guard was beaten, tied up and taken into the security booth. Two other security guards also on duty had already been tied up and placed on the floor.

The guards told police the bandits turned off the electricity, via a switch in the power room then went into to the building and robbed nine workers of cell phones and other personal items.

The workers were then locked in a freezer. No one was harmed.

Before the suspects escaped they made their way to the office area to a safe and stole the money.

Soon after one of the guards escaped and contacted the police.

Investigations are ongoing.