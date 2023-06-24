ASA Enterprises marks milestone export to Jamaica

Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon joins ASA Enterprises Ltd in their celebration of its milestone export to Jamaica. (Photo courtesy Ministry of Trade and Industry) -

Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon shared in ASA Enterprises Ltd's celebration of its milestone export to Jamaica on Wednesday.

She was welcomed by Arfan Khan, CEO, his son and director Aadil Khan and their team. This company is responsible for the snacks branded Oh Snacks.

A release from the ministry said this shipment marks the company’s highest in terms of export value thus far and solidifies its penetration of yet another Caricom market.

Khan explained in his opening remarks that the company is dedicated to becoming export-oriented and recalled that his family business began 23 years ago in a one-room labour-intensive facility. Today, it has grown significantly into a fully factory-level operation, with burgeoning demand for its products in the domestic, regional and international markets.

Khan added that ASA Enterprises has always been able to increase its production capacity and fulfil export demand.

He said he was delighted the minister was present for the commemorative event.

Gopee-Scoon congratulated the company and its staff on their fortitude and devotion not only to growing the family business, but propelling its exports of local non-energy manufactured goods. She said achievements like these signal both the vitality and resilience of TT’s entrepreneurial spirit and inherent commitment to contributing to the local manufacturing sector. She added that she is always heartened to witness the tangible growth and success of private-sector companies.

Gopee-Scoon then toured the company’s manufacturing and processing operations for various snacks and applauded it on its recent product development – a new line of chewy granola bars – saying the product was comparable to imported products on the market.

She said she anticipates the company will realise import-substitution benefits, given the quality of its products.

Gopee-Scoon also commended the executives for establishing linkages with local businesses to source materials and integrate local inputs into its final products. She referred specifically to the company’s use of TT’s Trinitario cocoa and locally grown coconuts from the Coconut Growers Association (CGA).

Gopee-Scoon elaborated on support mechanisms which are available to all manufacturers to boost their expansionary operations and assist with entry into new markets. These include: the grant fund facility, import duty concessions, the research and development facility and the small-medium enterprises loan facility.

She also underscored the availability of facilitative services from the ministry’s key agencies in assisting local manufacturers where needed.

Gopee-Scoon implored the company to continue collaborating with the relevant ministries and agencies to foster growth.