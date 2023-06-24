Army ready for AC PoS: 'We know how to finish'

Andre Ettienne of Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin, left, puts in a crunching take on Dwight Quintero of Defence Force FC, in their Premier League football match at the Arima Velodrome recently. -

DEFENCE Force coach Hutson Charles has said keeping composure in front of goal of late has led the team to the brink of the TT Premier Football League crown.

A win for second-placed Defence Force on Saturday over leaders AC Port of Spain at Arima Velodrome from 6.15 pm will see the Army men lift the inaugural TTPFL crown.

AC Port of Spain are hanging on to a two-point lead with 55 points and a draw will be enough for them to be crowned champions.

After match day one, many may have thought Defence Force would not be title-contenders heading into the final day after being crushed by AC Port of Spain 3-0.

But the records of AC Port of Spain and Defence Force are similar. AC Port of Spain have 18 wins, two losses and one draw, and the Army men have 17 wins, two losses and two draws.

Both teams have been in impressive form of late, winning four of their last five matches.

Looking ahead to today’s match, Charles said, “I am feeling confident, not just me, but the players too. We have been putting in the work this week, and as I say, we are confident that we can win the title tomorrow.”

Addressing the team’s slow start, Charles said the players took some time to understand the philosophy of the coaches.

“We had a plan in terms of how we wanted to go about the season. Yes, we started slow, but with the training and getting to understand what the staff wanted out of the players, I think we built a nice little momentum…we keep going from strength to strength, and hopefully tomorrow we can come away with the championship.”

Being clinical in front of goal has contributed to the turnaround by Defence Force.

“I think the players having that confidence that they could go out there and perform well at the highest level (has been the difference). We started to put away our chances.

"In most of the games we have been lacking that final touch. I think for the last couple of games the guys have been spot-on in terms of putting away their chances.”

Charles said in terms of attacking, many players have been delivering.

“Not surprising (to see the players perform), because being around these guys a lot, we know their ability. The last couple games (striker) Reon Moore has been getting back to himself. That made him get called up to the national team. Dwight Quintero is one that has stepped up, and of course Brent Sam is Brent Sam.”

Sam, who is a tall striker, is the leading goal-scorer for Defence Force this season, with 11 goals.

Charles said Kevon Goddard and defender Justin Garcia are among the other players who have shown their quality this season. Midfielder Justin Sadoo is another integral member of the squad.

Charles said Defence Force will not adjust their plans much for today’s match because they need three points.

“We just have to be disciplined tomorrow and put away our chances. As long as we do that, we will win.”

In other matches today, Police FC will play Terminix La Horquetta Rangers at 4 pm at Arima Velodrome and at Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Tiger Tanks Club Sando will face Pt Fortin Civic FC at 4 pm.