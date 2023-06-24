Angus Eve: 'Good chance' to reach Gold Cup KO stage

TT head coach Angus Eve, centre, talks to TT players Kaile Auvray, left, and Real Gill before sending them on as substitutes in a friendly vs Guatemala at Subaru Park, Philadelphia recently. - TTFA Media

SOCA Warriors head coach Angus Eve likes his team’s chances at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup as he believes they have the ability to advance past the group stage.

The Soca Warriors will play St Kitts/Nevis in their opening Group A match of the Gold Cup on Sunday at the DRV PNK Stadium in Ft Lauderdale, US, at 3.30 pm.

TT will face Jamaica on Wednesday at 7.30 pm, followed by the US on July 2 at 7 pm.

The Gold Cup will be hosted by US and Canada from Saturday to July 16.

Eve, speaking to TT Football Association media, said, “These guys have really shown their commitment. Extremely happy with the attitude in the camp and going out there we want to be committed in everything that we do. We want to represent our country right and we actually want to come out of this group. We believe we can. From a tactical standpoint and the individuals that we have on the squad, we believe that we have a good chance to do so.”

The US, despite fielding a second-string team, are expected to be a handful for TT, as the Americans are 13th in the FIFA world rankings.

There are nine players 22 years old or younger in the 23-man US squad as many of their top players just competed in the Concacaf Nations League final and are being rested.

The majority of the players on the Jamaica team, ranked 63rd in the world, are foreign-based, including the likes of Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey and West Ham's Michail Antonio.

TT are ranked 104th and St Kitts/Nevis are the lowest-ranked team in Group A at 139th in the world.

Eve said TT have been studying their opponents. “The approach obviously is to look at the tapes of the opposition. We know how they try to play; some teams try to tweak some stuff but coaches have that tendency, even if they change the personnel on the park, they play similar to how their philosophy is.”

Eve, said TT are dedicating their performances to former national footballer Clyde Leon who died two years ago at age 37.

“Give everything, give everything that you have for your country,” Eve said. “We are dedicating this to Clyde Leon. We watched a film on Clyde Leon the other day that we showed and the commitment that he had (was admirable). He has impacted a number of the guys here because he would have played with them, coached some of the (junior) elite players like Molik Khan who came through that programme…It was very heartfelt when we looked at how short his career was.”