Addressing high food prices

THE EDITOR: To address the dire situation in TT regarding sky-rocketing food prices and stagnant salaries, a multi-pronged approach is necessary.

Firstly, the government should implement measures to stabilise food prices, such as subsidising essential food items and promoting local agriculture.

Secondly, efforts should be made to boost economic growth and create more job opportunities, allowing for higher wages. This can be achieved through targeted investment in key sectors, attracting foreign direct investment, and fostering entrepreneurship.

Additionally, improving the education and skills training system will enhance employability and productivity. Lastly, fostering social dialogue and collaboration among government, businesses, and civil society is crucial to find sustainable solutions and ensure equitable distribution of resources.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

Westmoorings