Why choose Darryl Smith?

Darryl Smith -

THE EDITOR: My eyes popped when I read a newspaper’s celebration of former sports minister Darryl Smith as being that paper's distinguished father on Father’s Day.

My mind went back to the time when the Prime Minister publicly clarified why he fired Smith as a minister. The PM was clear the firing was not because of allegations of sexual harassment but because Smith interfered “improperly in the public service.”

In less than five years, Smith has moved from being fired for interfering in the public service to being proclaimed among those recognised fathers of our land.

Transformation is possible but this is so amazing that maybe he should be appointed transformational minister at a time when TT needs major transformation to survive.

Did that newspaper's editors consider the life of the woman who made the sexual harassment complaint against the former minister? A newspaper article noted that she wanted to go ­public but could not because of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) in place.

It was also reported that she received $150,000 following her dismissal from the ministry.

The controversy further deepened when Folade Mutota, head of the Women’s Institute for Alternative Development and a member of the committee appointed to investigate the Smith matter, accused Dr Rowley and then AG Faris Al Rawi of the silencing and public disregard of the work of women as it relates to that inquiry.

Mutota called their actions “shameful, reprehensible, misogynistic, and an attack on women’s agency and women’s right to challenge injustice and to be heard.”

She further commented: “It is an example of the ease with which public service, with hasty utterances by men in positions of power and decision making, can be converted into public shaming of women.

"It is the story of how misogyny actively seeks to make women invisible, without value, and attempts to impose victimhood on women regardless of our many accomplishments.”

I am curious about the intentions behind this newspaper highlighting Smith. What is the message being sent to men in power and influence?

Was it that this newspaper searched far and wide and could not find a father with a tidier reputation or was this an effort to reboot Smith's public career?

Father's Day should be dedicated to honouring fathers who have positively impacted their families and society while fostering an environment that encourages respect, equality, and accountability.

It is through these values that we can strive for a society where every individual, regardless of gender, feels safe, respected, and valued.

Recognising someone with a questionable reputation like Darryl Smith as a role model for fatherhood can be seen as problematic and sending conflicting messages.

DENNISE DEMMING

Diego Martin