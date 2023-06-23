Trinidad and Tobago needs skilled immigrants

THE EDITOR: Seeking skilled immigrants can indeed be beneficial for TT's economy.

By attracting talented individuals with specialised skills, TT can tap into a wider pool of expertise, fostering innovation and productivity.

These skilled immigrants can contribute to various sectors including technology, healthcare, and finance, bolstering economic growth and stability. Their presence can also attract foreign investments, as businesses are more likely to invest in a country with a skilled and diverse workforce.

By embracing skilled immigrants, TT can create a favourable environment for growth projects, stimulating the economy and paving the way for long-term prosperity.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

Westmoorings