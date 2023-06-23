THA Minority Leader: Chief Secretary is a coward

Minority Leader Kelvon Morris -

TOBAGO House of Assembly (THA) Minority Leader Kelvon Morris has accused Chief Secretary Farley Augustine of being a "coward" in not subjecting himself to THA debate or questioning at media conferences when he speaks on major issues affecting Tobagonians.

Morris made the statement as he addressed a briefing brought live on social media on Thursday after he walked out of the 19th sitting of the 2021-2025 session of the assembly at the Assembly Chamber in Scarborough.

He said the current administration continues to make mistakes and missteps.

“They are trying to muzzle the Minority, they are trying to muzzle persons who do not support their views and they are trying to find ways of preventing you from knowing the truth.”

He said the sitting was another prime and clear example of the Chief Secretary Farley Augustine-led THA administration misusing the legislature as a political platform.

“The Tobago House of Assembly Legislature is that space provided for us to have open debates and it also facilitates for short statements; statements that are about ten-minutes long based on the standing order.”

At the 19th sitting, Augustine presented a statement on the THA audit reports as well as the absence of a chief administrator.

“Usually the government of the day, the administration of the day would bring motions so that we can debate motions that are important to the people of Tobago, to your daily life. Things that would impact your life, talk about policies and even talk about bills that can fundamentally make a change in your life.

"But rather than the administration...brings something of worth that speaks to the challenges of the Tobago people, we have all kinds of things happening.

"We have bread-and-butter issues such as employment. How do we generate meaningful employment?”

Morris said it was as though the Chief Secretary was afraid to face Tobago.

“When last has he faced you without hiding in the dark or going under parliamentary cover where he cannot be questioned?

"This Chief Secretary is a chief secretary that seems to not want to be scrutinised and analysed and asked questions and be debated.

"He is a coward; he is taking the easiest way out.”

Morris said he was advised of the sitting on Tuesday. He said, at the sitting, when he noticed what was happening, the Minority decided that they would have no part of it.

“That is undemocratic, it is unfair to the people of Tobago who voted for transparency and accountability in governance.

"We are calling on the Chief Secretary to stop his nonsense. Level with the people of Tobago.

"In fact, we are also asking, and the question is clear: the Presiding Officer is now duty-bound to clarify whether the Chief Secretary got approval to read that statement.”

He added: “This is the Chief Secretary misleading the people of Tobago because we were told of a statement on achievements and he came in the house and read something else, something completely different.”

Morris is calling on Tobagonians to make their voices heard.

“It appears that this Chief Secretary has gone rogue. This Chief Secretary seems to believe that he is in some communist country where it is: 'Do as I say, and no dog bark.'

"Nobody asks a question, Nobody has a say."

Morris said that those that challenged Augustine were subjected to victimisation and personal attacks.

"I am saying that this cannot be the Tobago to which we want to reside. This cannot be the Tobago that we have come to accept.”