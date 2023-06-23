Retired cop shoots San Juan teen who tried to rob him

File photo -

A 16-year-old San Juan boy was shot after he tried to rob a retired policeman on Wednesday night.

Police said the 56-year-old man was driving his Nissan Qashqai slowly along Maingot Street, Mt Hope, at around 11.50 pm when he saw four men walking towards him.

The man told police one of the bandits walked up, pointed a gun at him and told him to get out of the car.

The man reversed to get away from the bandits who began chasing him, still shouting at him to get out.

The driver pulled out his licensed Glock 19 pistol and shot at the bandits, who ran away.

St Joseph police were called in and were told one of the bandits had been hit in the right shoulder.

They visited the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where they found the boy. He was treated and taken to the San Juan police station, where he is expected to be questioned.

Investigators are watching CCTV footage of the incident as part of their enquiry.