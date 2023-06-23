Masqueraders donate $60,000 to Carnival museum

ribe Group CEO Dean Ackin presents cheque to Carnival Institute representative Rosalind Gabriel. -

The Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Museum has received a $60,000 donation from the Tribe Group on June 14.

The museum is at the corner of Duke and Charlotte Streets, Port of Spain, in the building that once housed the Trinidad Co-operative Bank, popularly known as the Penny Bank.

A media release said the donation was made possible through contributions by Tribe, Bliss, Rogue and Pure masqueraders at this year's Carnival.

Tribe Group's CEO Dean Ackin presented the cheque to TT Carnival Bands Association (TTCBA) president Mark Ayen on June 14.

Ackin said masqueraders were given the option to donate to the museum when they registered with the band, and those who did, agreed to pay an added-on cost to the price of their costumes.

“Approximately 880 masqueraders contributed, with the Tribe Group also making a contribution,” Ackin said in the release.

The release said former TTCBA president, current vice president Rosalind Gabriel, came to the group with the idea.

The release quoted Gabriel as saying, “We are hopeful that it will also spread to the Carnival event-holders. There are people who go to fete but do not play mas.”

A temporary exhibition is currently housed at the museum, featuring a treasure trove of archival material such as photos, clothing from calypso greats such as the late Lord Kitchener, traditional Carnival costumes and albums.

There are rooms dedicated to mas, pan and calypso and soca.

The museum opened last year.