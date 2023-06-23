Luke Singh replaces injured Soca Warrior Daniel Phillips

Soca Warriors midfielder Daniel Phillips. - courtesy TTFA

SCOTTISH-BASED Soca Warriors midfielder Daniel Phillips sustained a grade one quadricep injury in the second half of TT's training match against Haiti in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on Tuesday. As a result, he will be replaced by defender Luke Singh in the TT squad for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Phillips, who is expected to take two to three weeks to recover, left the team camp in Ft Lauderdale on Thursday.

Phillips is being replaced by Canadian-based Singh.

Singh, 22, is on loan with Atletico Ottawa from Toronto FC. He returned to play from injury with his club, starting in their 1-0 win over Vancouver FC last Saturday.

The rest of the squad remains intact and had its first training session at the DRV PNK Stadium training pitch on Thursday afternoon.

TT will face St Kitts/Nevis in their Group A opener on Sunday from 3.30 pm at the DRV PNK Stadium in Ft Lauderdale, Florida.