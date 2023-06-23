Kohli, Sharma in India Test squad for WI tour

INDIAN batting legend Virat Kohli, 34, has been named in India's Test squad for next month's tour of the West Indies. India will play two Tests in the Caribbean in Dominica (July 12-16) and Trinidad and Tobago (July 20-24). There will also be three ODIs and five T20s.

Trinidad and Tobago will host the third match of the ODI series at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on August 1.

The T20 series bowls off at the same venue on August 3, before shifting to Guyana and Florida.

India are looking to rebound after an embarrassing 209-run defeat to Australia in the World Test Final at Kennington Oval, London, England.

India's Test squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk), Navdeep Saini.

India tour of West Indies 2023:

​Test Matches

12-16 July: 1st Test Match, Windsor Park, Dominica

20-24 July: 2nd Test Match, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

​CG United ODIs

27 July: 1st CG United ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

29 July: 2nd CG United ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

1 August: 3rd CG United ODI, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

T20 Internationals

3 August: 1st T20I, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

6 August: 2nd T20I, National Stadium, Guyana

8 August: 3rd T20I, National Stadium Guyana

12 August: 4th T20I, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

13 August: 5th T20I, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida