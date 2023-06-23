Kamil Pooran belts 67 in Scorchers T10 win

Kamil Pooran -

KAMIL Pooran was in a destructive mood on Thursday belting 67 to push Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers to an eight-wicket win over Samps Army Cocrico Cavaliers in the TT Cricket Board Dream XI T10 Trinidad Blast at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Batting first, Cavaliers posted a competitive 104/7 in ten overs with Amir Jangoo scoring 45 and Cephas Cooper hitting 34. Tion Webster proved to be a handful for the Cavaliers as the medium pacer took 3/8.

In reply, Pooran struck five sixes and five fours in his knock of 67 off 28 balls and Webster made 32.

In the other match, Blue Devils defeated Giants TT by Maq Group. Giants TT scored 91/5 in ten overs with Suraj Seepaul hitting 34 and Akeil Cooper contributing 29 not out. Rakesh Seecharan tried his best to contain the Giants TT batsmen with figures of 2/15.

Chasing a revised target of 49 in five overs because of rain, Blue Devils cruised to 50 without loss in 3.5 overs. Chris Pattia showed his quality with an unbeaten 31 as Blue Devils won by ten wickets on the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Thursday was the last day of the preliminary phase of the tournament. The top four teams including Soca Kings, Scorchers, Blue Devils and Cavaliers will begin the playoff phase on Friday.

In qualifier one, Soca Kings will play Scorchers at noon and Cavaliers will face Blue Devils in the eliminator at 2.30 pm.

The tournament ends on Saturday.

Summarised Scores:

COCRICO CAVALIERS 104/7 (10 overs) (Amir Jangoo 45, Cephas Cooper 34; Tion Webster 3/8) vs SCARLET IBIS SCORCHERS 110/2 (9.3 overs) (Kamil Pooran 67, T Webster 32). Scorchers won by eight wickets.

GIANTS TT 91/5 (10 overs) (Suraj Seepaul 34, Akeil Cooper 29 not out; Rakesh Seecharan 2/15) vs BLUE DEVILS (Revised Target 49 in five overs) (Chris Pattia 31 not out). Blue Devils won by ten wickets on the Duckworth-Lewis method.