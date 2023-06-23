Ex-THA chairman laid to rest today

TOBAGO’S former chairman of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and its first presiding officer Dr Jefferson Davidson will be laid to rest on Friday.

This announcement was made on Thursday by THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine as he addressed the 19th sitting of the 2021-2025 session of the assembly at the Assembly Chamber in Scarborough.

He said the 95-year-old Davidson would be buried following a funeral at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex in Roxborough from 11am.

“We would show up and give Dr Davidson a hero’s burial.”

Davidson, who was appointed chairman in 1986 immediately after Arthur NR Robinson’s departure from the assembly to become prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago, passed away on June 10 at his Mt Grace home.

He added: “It must be noted in this house that we are eternally thankful for the roles played by Dr Davidson in Tobago’s long-standing fight for greater autonomy. May his legacy inspire today’s generation to fight on and fight hard for what is rightfully Tobago’s.”

He said in the memory of Davidson, a pledge must be made to fight on.

Davidson was among several prominent Tobagonians and former assemblymen who had supported the Progressive Democratic Patriots in the run up to the December 6, THA election. The PDP eventually secured a 14-1 landslide victory over the PNM.