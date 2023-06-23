Capelli becomes uniform, equipment supplier for TTFA

Soca Warriors players Alvin Jones, from left, Kareem Moses, Nicklas Frenderup, Kevin Molino and Levi Garcia show the new TTFA Capelli uniform. - courtesy TTFA

THE Trinidad and Tobago Football Association has partnered with Capelli Sport as the brand will become the official and exclusive supplier of sports apparel and equipment for all categories of the TTFA, including the national teams as they compete in Concacaf and FIFA events such as Nations League, Gold Cup and World Cup qualifiers. The two-year deal started in time for TT's campaign at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup and will see the Soca Warriors in their new Capelli Sport gear.

“Capelli Sport and the TTFA will work together to launch a custom kit design in the coming months,” a TTFA media release said on Thursday. BOL was the apparel sponsor of the TTFA since 2021.

Normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad welcomed Capelli.

“We are really pleased to be able to partner with Capelli Sport,” he said. “They have stepped forward, having stood out from the proposals we received and provided the TTFA with a great opportunity as we continue to rebuild the association. Continuing to capture the essence of TT in what we wear is key and we believe that a partnership with Capelli Sport will allow us to showcase these aspects and the best that TT has to offer.”

President and CEO of Capelli Sport George Altirs, said, “Capelli Sport is happy to help the TT Football Association write the next chapter in their storied history. From grassroots development to senior international competition, we intend on being a valuable partner to the TTFA and playing an integral role in their future success.”

Capelli Sport is a global multi-sports brand based in New York City, specialising in team sports.