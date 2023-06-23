Bye bye Bojo and Bubba Trump

-

BC Pires

For people like me who’ve watched in amazement as they duped voters by the millions into electing them to highest office in the USA and UK, it’s been nice to see the two biggest populist idiots on either side of the Atlantic get the beginning of their comeuppance in the same week.

They so deserve it, both of them being so full of themselves and empty of brains. They were both Greek tragedies waiting to happen – and Boris Johnson added a little Turkish to the mix. It’s hard to say which moron provided more satisfaction this week.

Donald J (for jacka**) Trump continued braying until he betrayed himself and proved the formal elements of the crime with which he has been charged. In his wisdom (i.e., stupidity), he kept rattling his trap until he was entrapped.

Just as he really believed covid could be cured by subcutaneous torchlight, he clearly believes he could explain away a crime while proving he committed it!

Because he’s so stupid, he thinks Fox News is “his” private propaganda outlet (which, to be fair to him, it kind of is). At home with friends, he relaxed completely – and stitched himself up just as securely!

Fat dude going on far too long about keeping national security documents for his own use, was like an arsonist saying, “I didn’t burn down the house. I just set fire to the walls, roof, flooring and all the furniture and fittings. The curtains went up like fireworks. I’ve got the best matches!”

The combination of arrogance and ignorance is pure entertainment – now that Johnson is effectively irrelevant to British politics and Trump is very likely to be convicted of a crime out of his own fat mouth.

Bojo the clown, on the other side of the pond, was just as totally wrapped up in his own set of the emperor’s new clothes.

The danger of surrounding yourself with people who tell you only what you want to hear is that, after a while, you begin to get high on your own supply: you know in your heart that what you’re listening to is pure propaganda because you’re doing the gas-lighting yourself but, in your own mind, you begin to think that what you put out about yourself for the consumption of fools might indeed be true.

Boris Johnson, who knows better than anyone alive that he can’t lie straight in bed, began to believe that he was telling the truth.

Trump himself believes his own lies so wholeheartedly, he began this week claiming again that he had won the 2020 election. When even the Fox News host told him he had lost and everyone knew it, Fat Spiro Agnew’s response was to claim he had defeated ISIS single-handedly in one morning before he went off to cheat at a round of golf.

Okay, the last part about golf is a joke – but both Bojo the clown and Trump the hoarder seriously believe their own lies so completely, they continue to peddle them even when the collapse of their institutional support is obvious.

This week, seven British MPs voted for Johnson and against the Privileges Committee Report.

And only two Washington politicians, the very sad Ted Cruz and the even sadder Lindsay Graham, stood by Fat Abu Bakr.

Of course, the clear indications that both blond bozos have reached the end of their careers in politics doesn’t mean the end of their influence. Johnson may yet have enough spark in him to kindle the bonfire of EU regulations (safeguarding human and workers’ rights) that was the main reason for Brexit.

And Trump may yet be the morbidly obese spark to set off the civil war his followers have been yearning for since they lost the last one. But, this week, we, the rational ones, are chuckling.

And Bozo and Fat Bubba would be quaking. If they were smart enough to discern their positions.

BC Pires is grinning from ear to ear but keeping his powder dry