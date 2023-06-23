Argentine school ship arrives in Trinidad and Tobago

- Grevic Alvarado

The Argentine school ship Fragata ARA Libertad arrived in Trinidad and Tobago this Thursday as part of its 51st training session for the Argentine navy.

Richard Lynch, deputy director of the International Affairs Unit, Ministry of National Security, and Ambassador Marcelo Suarez received the ship at the Cruise Ship Complex, Port of Spain.

"Welcome," said Lynch. "In Trinidad and Tobago we are happy to have you here, continuing the good relations between Trinidad and Tobago and Argentina. It is personally a wonderful experience to be able to enjoy this beautiful and historic ship.”

The Libertad, a sailing ship, is a frigate, with three masts (foresail, main and mizzen) and bowsprit.

It is 104 metres long and 14.3 metres wide, with a total area of 2,652 square metres of sails, 3,635 tons of displacement at full load and a maximum height at its mainmast of 50 metres.

Lynch and Suarez toured the ship with Capt Gonzalo Horacio Nieto, its commander, and other ambassadors.

Suarez said it gave him deep pride to see the Argentine flag flying in Trinidad and Tobago waters, "to receive them here and show Trinidadians part of Argentine history, of our brotherhood and good relations between the two countries.”

The school ship sailed on May 27 from the Naval Station in Buenos Aires, Argentina. On board are 296 people, including midshipmen, naval officers, marine infantry, and members of the professional corps of the naval military school. Officers from the navies of Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, Mexico and Portugal are also on board.

Nieto said the school ship would fulfil the mission of completing the professional training of the midshipmen and adding to their nautical knowledge and training in the culture of teamwork and developing leadership skills.

The trip will last five months, touring ten countries in the Americas, over a total of 18,260 nautical miles (approximately 33,800 kilometres). The ship will be away from its base for 161 days, of which it will sail for 116 days and spend 45 in foreign ports.

After leaving Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday morning, it will sail for Baltimore, US, and continue its voyage through Cartagena de Indias (Colombia), Veracruz (Mexico), Limón (Costa Rica), Balboa (Panama), Guayaquil (Ecuador), El Callao (Peru), Valparaíso (Chile), Ushuaia (Argentina), Puerto Madryn (Argentina), ending in Buenos Aires.