Are the main parties interested in development?

THE EDITOR: The local government election will come and go and we will still have to deal with the harsh facts that confront us daily.

Like the fact that over the last two months I have contacted WASA about a leak at Hyderabad Street, St James, which daily pours precious water on to the street, but there has been no response despite their acknowledging being aware of this leak.

Facts like the very anti-business regulations that now make it extremely difficult for companies to file their annual returns.

Facts like the very punitive demerit point system for drivers which does not allow for points to be reduced via safe driving classes or similar programs that pertains in first world countries.

Facts like having to fill out a very long immigration and custom form on entry to Trinidad when the developed world is using electronic methods. Facts like a Prime Minister having the election date in his or her pocket instead of a fixed date.

Facts like local government being controlled by central Government. Facts like years to access justice, unstructured or no police patrols in communities and laws that seem to support the criminal rather than the law-abiding.

There is a lot that is good about TT but so much more is needed to make our country better. This requires modern approaches to business, improving our infrastructure to international standards, swift and fair justice, care for the youth and elderly and respect and honour in our Parliament.

If one were to be dispassionate about our future, one will have to ask whether the present major political parties can take TT to the next level.

Perhaps the political campaigning is an appropriate indication of the quality of our politics and the levels of our progress. It is a good time to mark and observe.

STEVE ALVAREZ

St James