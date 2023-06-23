A mid-year review for teens

-

Asha Pemberton

IN THE coming days, the first six months of 2023 will be behind us. An important aspect of parenting teens and emerging young adults is guiding them to be intentional in their lives.

We are all afforded the same 24 hours each day, yet how we use this time makes all the difference. Being caught up in the busyness and distractions of living, many young people are simply unaware of the time spent in less productive pursuits, leading to later regrets.

While it is important that parents support young people with compassion and patience, this is a good opportunity to reflect on the months past and set goals to complete the year productively.

As per tradition, many young people may have created a list of resolutions that they want to achieve this year. At this mid-year point, there is opportunity to honestly reflect on the progress.

There may be goals set that for many reasons were not achieved. There is absolutely no reason why these cannot be revisited. Perhaps there were resolutions that were started but then momentum was lost.

An adjustment in mind-set can make all the difference toward resuming.

Take time to sit with young people, help them assess the supports around them as well as the threats to their progress and guide them to the most sustainable path.

For those who may be less inclined to sit and write goals, there is still opportunity to help adolescents make concrete plans. The weekend is a good opportunity to engage in family activities and actively listen to what young people are passionate about and want to do.

Quite frequently, the interests of teens differ from parental choices or expectations.

The goal of parenting is to produce a fully functional, independent and happy adult, able and willing to make their contribution to society.

Embedded in that, is supporting them to pursue what they want. Look for clues in their lives to uncover their interests and help them make plans, steps or just discuss ideas as to how these can be developed over the next six months.

The distractions of life are many.

Yet still, many of the obstacles that derail the progress of young people (and their parents) exist only in their minds. A defeatist mind-set, unresolved trauma or even the imposter syndrome are frequent reasons why young people give up before they even start.

While at times more professional support is required, parents can help young people recognise ways in which they sabotage their own development while problem solving techniques to mitigate them.

Overall, positive life changes must be grounded in overall holistic well-being. In order to thrive, youth should ideally be the best emotional, spiritual and physical versions of themselves.

If there is no external goal identified, improvements can always be made to wellness.

This pivot point can be used to improve physical activity, preserve family routines or reboot nutrition. If there is not a specific goal or task that immediately comes to mind youth and family well-being can be a productive six month goal.

Consider the small but sustainable ways in which your family can seek improvement with emphasis on the behaviours and routines that threaten the process.

Success in behaviour change often centres on removing risks more than making dramatic changes. With time, thought and application, young people and their parents can proceed forward toward fulfilling and productive futures.