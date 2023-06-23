50th Caricom anniversary to be celebrated in Trinidad and Tobago

Dr Amery Browne -

The 50th anniversary of the founding Caricom and 45th conference of heads of governments will be celebrated in Port of Spain from July 3-5 with a prelude to the celebration on July 1-2.

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne made the announcement at a media conference on Thursday. He was joined by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

On July 1, there will be a 5km Caricom street race followed by a 10km race which ends at Chaguaramas the next day.

Chaguaramas is significant in the celebration because it is where the Treaty of Chaguaramas was signed establishing Caricom. It was signed on July 4, 1973.

Following that, the formal ceremonies will begin on the evening of July 3 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Port of Spain, with all 14 members of states confirming their attendances.

Opening ceremony remarks will be made by the Prime Minister and then the incoming chair of Caricom, Roosevelt Skerrit, prime minister of Dominica and secretary general of Caricom, Dr Carla N Barnett and others.

On Thursday, Browne said, "Given this is the 50th anniversary, we have so many well wishers for our region, guest delegations and other personalities who really want to be apart of our celebrations and we are doing our best to accommodate, host and include a number of special guests."

These include: Antonio Guterres, secretary general of the UN; Han Duck-soo, prime minister of South Korea; a high-level senior delegation from the US State Department and the US Congress; Dr Sultan Al Jaber, minister of industry and advanced technology; and president-designate of COP28 joining virtually and high-level representative of China, assistant minister of foreign affairs Hua Chunying, with others to confirm.

The next day, guests will be hosted by President Christine Kangaloo at a special reception at President's House.

A formal flag-raising event will take place at the Chaguaramas Convention Centre on July 4.

Browne added, "There will be a family photo opportunity with all of the Caricom heads of government, the laying of a commemorative plaque at that special venue and we will also have the innovation of the placement of a time capsule – this will be a 50-year time capsule to be unsealed on July 4, 2073."

After this, heads of government will begin the business session of the celebration at the Hyatt Regency Hotel then a gala and concert at the National Academy of the Performing Arts (NAPA).

He said the stage will showcase TT and other Caricom cultures which he hopes is streamed live for all.

On July 6, the regional leaders will be returning to their countries.

Browne said "This celebration will be launched during that first week of July, but will take us into a year of commemorative activities that will involve our education sector, broader national and regional community."