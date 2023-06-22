N Touch
Features

Youth caravan ends in Morvant

Reggae ambassador Brendan
Reggae ambassador Brendan "Isasha" Young with MYDNS youth development co-ordinator Ndale Young at the Youth Career and Education Caravan. - Overtime Media

The first phase of the Youth Career and Education Caravan 2023 as presented by the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service (MYDNS) came to an end recently as relevant government agencies and stakeholders shared the latest information and opportunities available in the Morvant community.

MP for the area Adrian Leonce was present at his constituency office on Lady Young Road as MYDNS Minister Foster Cummings, San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation chairman Anthony Roberts and residents assembled to share and acquire valuable knowledge and information.

The caravan has made stops in Port of Spain at Independence Square in addition to Harris Promenade in San Fernando, the Carenage Recreation Grounds, at Market Square in Point Fortin and the Beetham Gardens Recreation Grounds, Beetham Gardens.

Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings, third from right, and MP for Morvant/Laventille Adrian Leonce, centre, with the Under-18 Women's Rugby team and their manager, from left, Tenisha Samuel-Duke, Shenika Paul, Chaneisha John and Zoe McKnight. - Overtime Media

MP for Morvant/Laventille Adrian Leonce greets a member of the community during the MYDNS Youth Career and Education Caravan. - Overtime Media

Minister of Youth Development and National Service and MP for La Horquetta Foster Cummings, left, with Civilian Conservation Corps students Shania Gowrie and Keziah Woodley, detachment commander Eloy Burge (partly hidden), San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation chairman Anthony Roberts and CCC regional manager Esther Daniel during the MYDNS Youth Career and Education Caravan event. - Overtime Media

Comments

"Youth caravan ends in Morvant"

More in this section