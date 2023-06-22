Youth caravan ends in Morvant

Reggae ambassador Brendan "Isasha" Young with MYDNS youth development co-ordinator Ndale Young at the Youth Career and Education Caravan. - Overtime Media

The first phase of the Youth Career and Education Caravan 2023 as presented by the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service (MYDNS) came to an end recently as relevant government agencies and stakeholders shared the latest information and opportunities available in the Morvant community.

MP for the area Adrian Leonce was present at his constituency office on Lady Young Road as MYDNS Minister Foster Cummings, San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation chairman Anthony Roberts and residents assembled to share and acquire valuable knowledge and information.

The caravan has made stops in Port of Spain at Independence Square in addition to Harris Promenade in San Fernando, the Carenage Recreation Grounds, at Market Square in Point Fortin and the Beetham Gardens Recreation Grounds, Beetham Gardens.