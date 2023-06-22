Trinidad and Tobago bag three gold, two silver medals at Special Olympics

TT swimmer Trent Bethel -

Trinidad and Tobago won five more medals at the 2023 Special Olympic Games winning equestrian medals and another in swimming, on Thursday in Berlin, Germany.

Trent Bethel copped his second gold medal of the games when he competed in the men’s 800-metre freestyle Level A event.

It was a close finish between Bethel and Nicholas Balls of Great Britain.

Bethel won in a personal best time of ten minutes, 31.10 seconds (10:31.10), followed by Balls in 10:31.41.

Puerto Rican Armando Renta Ramos took bronze in 10:55.50.

On Monday, Bethel won his first medal of the games when he splashed to gold in the 1,500m open water swimming event.

Also on Thursday, TT won four equestrian medals.

In division one Level C English Equitation, TT’s Patrice Pennie tied for first place with Jente Comeine of Belgium.

In division six, Nathaniel Lewis of TT tied for second place with David Hofman of Austria.

Earlier in the meet, Lewis won gold and Pennie earned a silver medal in other equestrian events.

Aaron Ali and Omari Patterson claimed gold and silver respectively in equestrian, but details of the events they took part in on Thursday are unclear at this time.