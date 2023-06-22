Starlink: is it worth it?

IT consultant Shivam Teelucksingh -

Starlink has been talked about frequently among tech heads in recent times for two reasons: because this internet provider is backed up by CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk and engineered by his SpaceX team, and because it provides satellite internet access.

Now it has entered the local market. But how will it compare to the fibre cable internet providers? We asked a tech-company CEO and an information technology (IT) consultant.

Shivam Teelucksingh, IT consultant, explained how Starlink works.

“It consists of thousands of low-earth-orbit satellites that communicate with ground stations and each other, enabling high-speed internet access with low latency – the literal time it takes for a packet of data to go from its origination and reach its destination.

"Users receive a Starlink Kit with a satellite dish terminal to connect to the network, which offers improved connectivity in remote and underserved areas.

"SpaceX continues to deploy more satellites, expanding the coverage and capacity of the Starlink network to bring reliable internet access to users worldwide.”

As for recommending it, he said many of his friends and family in Jamaica and the US have said how much they love the service, especially those off-grid. Off-the-grid structures don't rely on public utilities.

“To people who can afford the hardware, it is worth it. The cost of the hardware will be something of discussion, due to the price of $3,900, or around US$575.”

This $3,900 doesn't include the shipping and handling fee of $154 and the monthly payment of $365.

The lowest cost for internet service in TT is $260 from Amplia, for 150 megabits per second (Mbps). Of course different packages from different providers have different costs, but the range is $260-$885 – this covers Mbps from 150-500.

Teelucksingh's verdict was: “I currently pay approximately $375 per month for a subpar service, but Starlink's monthly fee of $365 is cheaper. Switching to Starlink would undoubtedly be an upgrade for me personally.”

Starlink’s internet speed reportedly runs between 50 and 200 Mbps, while its business packages offers 50-500 Mbps with a higher cost. Business Day’s search found there are three options ranging from one terabyte (TB) to six. The costs are $1,080 for one TB, two TB for $2,149 and six TB for $6,446.

Teelucksingh said though the initial price, which includes the hardware, may seem steep, the ongoing service costs can be competitive or cheaper than the alternatives, especially where broadband infrastructure is limited or inadequate.

He feels the country needs more service providers. He says some providers who have a niche licence "can't provide their competitive services to the entire nation and underserved communities...especially the coastlines and other hard-to-get-to areas."

Starlink, he says, would allow underserved customers stable internet access for education or work-from-home jobs.

Teelucksingh would recommend Starlink to people who want an alternative to the service providers already available, despite the price of the hardware.

The reason for the high cost is the sophisticated technology needed for satellite internet connectivity.

But for people "in underserved areas, or thinking about going off-grid with solar and remote locations, this would be the perfect solution."

Shared connections between two or three households might cost less, he suggested, though the issues of implementation and legality needed to be explored. Overall, though, he felt people who rely on "mobile data and those old-fashioned boxes that give really slow service" should try it.

CEO of Incus Services Ltd Leslie Lee Fook commented, “As a tech CEO in TT, I believe Starlink presents three main opportunities that justify its value: connecting remote communities, enhancing oil and gas services, and providing redundancy for undersea fibre networks.”

He said Starlink’s low-latency, high-speed internet offered a lifeline to isolated areas, unlocking essential services like online education, telemedicine and e-commerce.

As for oil and gas, it enables better remote monitoring and automation, boosts safety, efficiency and environmental stewardship. As a satellite-based provider, it can serve as a reliable backup to undersea fibre infrastructure, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity in case of outages.

These benefits made it clear Starlink is "a strategic investment for our nation's future,” said Lee Fook.

He explained that since the satellites are much closer to Earth than traditional geostationary satellites, they can deliver lower latency and higher speeds, meaning users can expect faster web-page loading times, smoother video streaming, and improved performance in online gaming, video conferencing, and other latency-sensitive applications.

“Ultimately, Starlink has the potential to revolutionise the way internet services are provided across the globe. By offering fast, reliable connections to previously underserved areas, Starlink can create new opportunities for remote communities, promote digital inclusion, and improve the overall quality of life for countless individuals.

"In TT, despite the competitive telecom market, there remains a significant digital divide, with the internet penetration rate hovering at only 79 per cent. This means that a substantial portion of the population still lacks access to the online world and the wealth of opportunities it provides.”

He said Starlink can help increase connectivity nationwide and as a result, empower individuals with access to education resources, healthcare services, business opportunities, and social networks –paving the way for a more connected, informed, and prosperous TT.

Asked if he plans to use Starlink, Lee Fook said he was eager to explore its possibilities. For his company, he said, seamless connectivity is of utmost importance. One compelling reason he would try it is an incident in which a break in an undersea fibre meant rescheduling a regional online workshop.

This not only caused frustration and inconvenience, but also lost time for the 60 people scheduled to attend.

Using Starlink could help ensure uninterrupted online services to provide high-quality workshops and retain customers' trust and satisfaction.

Lee Fook also recommended Starlink to those living in remote areas with limited or unreliable internet connectivity, but said it was crucial to consider the cost.

“Ultimately, I recommend evaluating individual needs and weighing the cost against the potential advantages before deciding whether Starlink is the right choice. Starlink can be a game-changing solution that helps bridge the digital divide and fosters new opportunities for personal and professional growth.”

Starlink is offered in the Caribbean to Barbados, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Jamaica, Haiti, St Maarten and St Barts, and the cost ranges between $365 monthly and $3,900 for the hardware for an individual package, with a difference of a few dollars and cents. The service is set to be provided to the other islands from the third quarter of 2023 into 2024.