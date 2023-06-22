Signal Hill choir to perform at Costa Rica choral festival

John Arnold - David Reid

THE Signal Hill Alumni Choir is taking part in the Costa Rica International Choral Festival of Peace.

The festival, which begins today and ends on Sunday, celebrates music, nature, culture and peace.

The choir will be performing alongside other world-renowned choirs, fostering a harmonious exchange of passion and talent.

Led by founder and arranger John Arnold, the choir was established in 1984 and quickly rose to international acclaim.

Over the years, it has performed in numerous prestigious festivals across the Caribbean, Latin America, North America and Europe.

The choir’s musical prowess has captivated audiences and several global figures, including the late Queen Elizabeth II and Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa.

Arnold said he is excited about the event.

“As one of TT’s musical ambassadors, the choir is always eager to share the rich, indigenous music of our country. We look forward to the opportunity to meet and sing with choirs from around the world, fostering cultural connections through the universal language of music."

He said the Costa Roca International Choral Festival of Peace promises to be a memorable event bringing together talented choirs in a celebration of music and unity.

In addition to the festival performances, there will be a series of free concerts in various communities, allowing the local population to experience the joy and beauty of choral music.

Arnold said the choir’s presence at the festival was possible through the support of several sponsors, including the THA, Sport and Cultural Fund, Mt Pleasant Credit Union and Eastern Credit Union.

“Their commitment to the arts and cultural exchange has enabled this exceptional event to flourish promoting peace and harmony through music.”