Salesmen robbed of $$$, safe in Laventille

File photo -

Three salesmen had their truck blocked and were robbed while driving in Laventille on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the men who work for Micon Marketing were travelling in the company's Mitsubishi Canter truck on Dorata Street, at around 4.10 pm when they were blocked by a silver Nissan Tiida and confronted by three bandits.

One of the bandits pointed a gun at the workers, while the other two held a cordless grinder and a knife.

The bandits stole cellphones and cash from the workers and also stole a safe containing $38,687 from sales before getting back in the Tiida and driving off.

Morvant police are continuing enquiries.