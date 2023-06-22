Paolo, we too, 'fed up ah de same ting'

Paolo Kernahan -

THE EDITOR: Really Paolo? You "fed up ah de same thing, over and over?"

So what about the ODPM, which year after year, has to put up with the nonsense that journalists like you write, whenever there is a flooding event of some proportion in Trinidad (and probably soon in Tobago also)?

For those readers who missed Paolo Kernahan’s June 15 article in last week’s Newsday, his was an attempt to denigrate the ODPM, using as fact a baseless social media post.

Cloaked behind words such as “reportedly” and “according to accounts,” he set out to conjure up in the readers’ minds a picture of this office being unresponsive to the plight of a family trapped in their home by floodwater.

The family, having allegedly called the ODPM for help, was “reportedly” advised by this office that “they couldn't go into the community without the fire services.” What utter foolishness!

Who from the ODPM did you call, Paolo, to verify your "facts"? Guess if you did, the column would not have been as juicy. How unconscionable!

But your column is not an exception, as with increasing regularity, the ODPM is finding that perceptions are taking the place of facts.

Regrettably, in some instances, it is coming from some of our more senior and respected journalists, whom we hold up as models of journalistic excellence.

Since we suspect it would make no difference to Paolo or similar journalists from the Kernahan School of thought, for the benefit of the public however, we present the facts.

On June 12, the ODPM became aware of a social media post on Ian Alleyne’s Facebook page alleging the occurrence of an incident similar to that reported by Mr Kernahan. Immediately, we contacted the Fire Service and were informed that the family had already evacuated their home.

Given the ODPM’s interest in the matter and being perplexed that we had no such report in our records, we made direct attempts to contact this family. When the family was located, we confirmed that they were safe and also learnt that no one had placed a call to the ODPM.

These facts we subsequently shared with Mr Ian Alleyne, who, not long afterwards, amended his earlier post.

Unfortunately, space limitation does not allow us to deal in any detail, with Paolo’s second similarly baseless and atrocious statement.

In summary, according to Paolo’s "truth," the "ODPM has long emphasised that their role isn't one of rescue and relief, but co-ordinating the agencies responsible for those activities.”

Then, using last November’s unfortunate floods in Bamboo Village No 2, he opines that, “On the evidence, they aren't particularly competent in that area either.”

Really, Paolo?

On what basis are you making such profound statements? Was responsibility for any of these operations handed over to the ODPM by first responders? Firstly though, kindly provide us with your reference when the ODPM emphasised that its role wasn’t one of rescue and relief.

Is this another attempt at turning your perception into fact?

For the records, the ODPM has always stated that in Trinidad in particular, the Disaster Management Units and other local authorities. are the first responders.

In addition, this office has emphatically stated that should these agencies become overwhelmed and request the ODPM’s support, as the National Strategic Disaster Office, it would co-ordinate this support from its own organic resources, other national bodies, or from regional/international agencies, on the Government’s directive.

So, Paolo, last year, with the local-level authorities indicating that they were quite capable of managing the various responses throughout the country, what was the ODPM to do? Wrest control of operations from them?

If so, and given your knowledge of disaster management in TT, can you provide for the ODPM’s benefit, the enabling legislation that allows this office to do such?

That aside, it might "please" you to know that when the local authorities did in fact request the ODPM’s support for additional human and material resources, this office immediately arranged for them to be provided with the required resources.

Much more could be said about this, Paolo, but time and space do not allow, though, should you truly be interested, this is all documented in the Hansard from our appearance before the Joint Select Committee on March 15, and even an article published in the Newsday on October 16, 2022.

We therefore must end here and while "we too are fed up of the same thing," we close hopeful that, given the professional journalist you are known to be, you would perhaps take a page from Mr Ian Alleyne’s book in this instance.

Notwithstanding, the ODPM invites you to visit our office at your convenience, where we would be happy to familiarise you with our work, and the incorporation of digital technology into disaster management, such as the Public Alert Notification System (PANS), which the Minister of National Security recently launched for the benefit of our citizenry.

THE ODPM

Trincity