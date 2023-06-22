North America calling: airlines fly again to Trinidad

Passengers line up to check in American Airlines, Piarco Interational Airport in December 2017. File photo -

TOURISM TRINIDAD Ltd this month announced more flights from the North American market, but whether this is reflective of cyclical market dynamics remains to be seen.

In a release, the state agency said JetBlue and American Airlines will be flying twice daily to Trinidad.

More than 2,000 seats will now become available on these connections, with a “red-eye” JetBlue flight from New York on Fridays until the first week in September and an additional American Airlines flight from Miami from August 15 until September 5.

“This development is a testament to the increasing interest in our destination and the need for more airlift,” said Carla Cupid, CEO of Tourism Trinidad Ltd.

The availability of more flights makes things easier for travellers interested in this country as a destination and this is a good thing for tourism.

But there is often a bump in travel during North America’s summer period. This has been more so in the years since the resumption of flights post-pandemic, which have sometimes seen as many as 81 per cent of Americans travel in summer.

Are we taking full advantage of this wave?

Many have long complained about the need for more air links and a more coherent marketing push to get people to our shores, not just members of the Caribbean diaspora.

For example, even the Prime Minister’s diary has been affected by the way flights have been scheduled, with at least one recent press briefing having to be pushed back due to the late return of his flight to this country after a trip to the US.

The issue has always been something of a “chicken and egg situation.” Which should come first: the demand or the flights facilitating that demand?

The truth is, whether the uptick reflects seasonal dynamics or not, we need a long-term plan in terms of how the country is marketed. The aim of efforts to bolster airlift must also reflect how TT is being packaged as a destination.

Another recent development, Canada’s lifting of visa requirements for TT travellers, also points to the need for tourism officials to take advantage of shifting market dynamics. It has since been followed by the announcement of Air Canada's return in November. The relaxation of such measures can potentially encourage greater mobility among members of the Caribbean diaspora, and this could feed into arrivals in the long-term.

All of this comes on the heels of the return of airlines such as KLM Royal Dutch Airlines in the last quarter of 2021, as the world looks to reset travel norms in the wake of the pandemic.

There is a sense of travellers making up for lost time. It would be a shame if this country did not position itself optimally to not only capitalise on seasonal trends but to build its brand and reputation to be a more enduring presence on the global tourism front.

This means putting aside bacchanalian politics and addressing the issue of inter-island connection between TT, infrastructural issues at Scarborough, and positioning businesses to take advantage of tourism inflows. Because that’s what tourism is: a potential source of revenue.