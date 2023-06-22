NiQuan seeks health, safety manager

NiQuan Energy Trinidad Ltd is seeking a health, safety, security and environment (HSSE) manager for its Pointe-a-Pierre gas-to-liquids (GTL) plant.

The plant is currently shut down per orders by the Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) after a worker was injured there and later died.

Massy Energy employee Allan Lane Ramkissoon was severely injured during a fire on June 15 and died during medical care in Colombia on June 18.

OSHA, the Energy Ministry and NiQuan have since launched investigations.

It's the second major incident at the plant since it opened in March 2021.

In April 2021, its hydrocracker system failed during an attempted startup which led to an explosion. No one was injured.

On the company's website, it lists accountant, attorney (legal and compliance) as well as HSSE manager as vacancies at the plant.

The HSSE manager position is a permanent, full-time job.

The vacancy says applicants must have a bachelor’s or associate degree in engineering, environmental management or relevant technical discipline.

They must also have a minimum of seven years of related HSSE experience and three years' supervisory experience within a petrochemical environment.

It added, "Certification with a industry-recognised institution in safety, industrial hygiene or environmental management is preferred.

"Expert understanding of health and safety and quality management procedures and legislation specific to the energy industry, with a proven track record of designing, documenting, and implementing HSSE management systems and procedures."

It said the manager will be responsible for ensuring that all hazards related to the asset operation are identified and all risks assessed and reduced through prevention and mitigation.