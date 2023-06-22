Kudos for 800-COPE initiative

Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox - Photo by Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: Last week, the Ministry of Social Development launched its national suicide prevention hotline, 800-COPE. According to the minister, this hotline received 59 calls within one month and this level of engagement occurred despite minimal advertisement of the hotline, at the time.

This in itself reiterates the importance of such an initiative.

TT has the third highest suicide rate in the Caribbean, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The UWI's Counselling and Psychological Services Department (CAPS) co-ordinator Dr Sarah Chin Yuen Kee said that since the pandemic, more than half of students accessing CAPS services, experienced suicidal ideation and, unfortunately, UWI lost a member of its student body to suicide in early 2022.

Moreover, the volume of students accessing CAPS counselling services not only for suicidal ideations, but a myriad of emotional and psychological concerns, has also increased.

A research article published by Allied Academies noted that in TT, the number of recorded deaths due to covid19 nearly equalled the number of suicides among the elderly, during the months of March-August 2020.

The WHO has predicted that in the next two years, depression will be the leading cause of disability globally.

At the 800-COPE hotline launch Minister Cox said the ministry recognised suicide as a national public health concern which required urgent attention.

If someone you know is struggling emotionally or having a hard time, you can be the difference in getting them the help they need. It’s important to take care of yourself when you are supporting someone through a difficult time, as this may stir up difficult emotions.

If it does, please reach out for support yourself.

Research suggests the majority of people who attempt suicide literally do something to let others know their intentions before they act. Those who have recovered from mental health conditions often attribute part of their recovery to the people who supported them. Kudos to the Government and this minister on this important initiative.

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

San Fernando