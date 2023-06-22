Kamla, Rowley and the power of letting go

Paolo Kernahan

As a grandmother, Kamla Persad-Bissessar has doubtless heard of the extraordinarily successful Disney animated film Frozen, and, more importantly, its signature song, Let It Go. Yet she won't take the hint.

With the Opposition Leader, there is this sense that she's determined to salvage her legacy with another go at office. And why not? Why is Persad-Bissessar any less worthy of another opportunity at being prime minister than Keith Rowley?

Even though she has presided over some incremental advances against the ruling party in local government and general elections, the party under her stewardship has failed to ignite wider public support on national issues affecting us all.

Crime and economic uncertainty are worse than they've ever been – this country is being governed by one of the most incompetent, indifferent and morally bankrupt administrations ever to have darkened our door.

With all the prevailing mayhem and the gift of a government that has abandoned the people, the opposition, with KPB as leader, still hasn't been able to make the best of the worst.

If you're a fire officer and imperilled people trapped in a raging inferno would rather perish in flames than leap into your arms, then, at the very least, you need to rethink your role.

Of all people, Persad-Bissessar should be the most attuned to the music cue to leave the stage.

Her predecessor Basdeo Panday refused to go gently into that good night. Many in the party at the time understood that victory would be a long shot with Bas out front.

The identity of the party was intertwined almost inextricably with the cult of personality that was the Silver Fox. Still, enough people accepted it was time for Panday to take his bow and set off to work on his memoir.

But retrospection isn't for everyone. If Persad-Bissessar is determined to secure her legacy, that legacy could wind up being 15 consecutive years of PNM rule.

The story is much the same with Keith Rowley, albeit with some important variations on the theme.

Rowley has neither the appetite nor the ability to function effectively in public office, yet he holds on tenaciously. This observation has nothing to do with age: it comes down to efficacy, progressive vision, and work ethic – none of which Rowley displays.

It's not that these traits have diminished with advancing years. The PM has never, across the expanse of his political career, exhibited any appreciable aptitude for the rigours of governance.

Rowley's true talent can only be detected by modern instruments when he is in full fulminous flight on the political platform. Former PM Patrick Manning understood this, hence the appellation "the Rottweiler," a taxonomic designation he would later revise to "raging bull." I don't recall Manning ever referring to Rowley as a "wise, stately owl."

Just why Rowley clings to leadership in the PNM is less clear. If one were to go on his interactions with the media (the people by proxy) and how he processes criticism and challenges, his language and generally volatile demeanour suggest he could chuck it all in.

Naturally, I can't know what goes on in the PM's head. I can only form an opinion based on his behaviour and public utterances.

Just to be clear, I repeat there is no ageism at work here. In our politics, there are younger aspirants exhibiting the same corroded mindsets found in their protozoan elders.

As a nation, we are cursed with a cadre of self-generating backwardigans whose ideologies are firmly rooted in a post-colonial ethos that is laughably out of place in 2023.

Both of these leaders should step down.

Moreover, their most loyal supporters within their respective parties should do the honourable thing and follow their mentors into retirement. The country will not benefit from politicians shaped by archaic thinking merely slipping into the vacuum left by outdated leadership.

Both parties must make a concerted effort to dramatically overhaul themselves.

Politicians and their ideologies must become relevant to the current age and the challenges of our time. If these leaders care anything about their legacies the best move they can make is to put the country first and allow the politics of the country a chance at a reset.